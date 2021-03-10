Summer Camps and Programs 2021: Island adventures

This year more than ever, children and families are looking forward to summer and being outdoors. When school lets out, children on Martha’s Vineyard bask in the glory of summer vacation. How will your kids spend their free time? With our comprehensive guide to camps and summer programs on Martha’s Vineyard, it’s easy to find an activity for every interest. Start planning now, and give your kids something to write home about this summer.
*Dates and details are current as of this listing, but it’s recommended to confirm everything with your favorite camp or program in advance.
From art camps to theater camps to outdoor camps to tennis camps — and everything in between — there are dozens of options to keep children and teens engaged and happy this summer.
Featherstone Center for the Arts offers weeklong art camps for ages 3 through teens. Get your hands into the thick of it with ceramic summer art camp, focus your lens during digital photography camp, or maybe it’s printmaking or repurposing objects that interest your young ones. Pay a visit to bit.ly/3rpEI0r to check out all the options at Featherstone.
The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club continues to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines, and plans to offer a fun experience this summer, just like always. This summer promises to provide opportunities for kids to form lifelong friendships, learn how to work as a team, and grow their self-confidence — all while having a blast. They’ll learn about ecosystems, explore forests, and of course, enjoy Shark Week as part of camp this summer. The Boys and Girls Club also offers its summer camp as a free adventure to Island youth this summer. Visit bit.ly/3qyehEB to find out more.
The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard brings us Camp Kindness this summer. With games, sports, ice skating, arts and crafts, science, reading, and, of course, swimming, Camp Kindness will help foster self-confidence and team building while youngsters are making new friends and having a lot of fun. Goals of the YMCA include developing “strong kids, strong families, and strong communities,” and Camp Kindness helps meet those criteria. Learn more at bit.ly/2OzTgf5.
Located at Sail Camp Park in Oak Bluffs, Sail MV hosts a summer sailing camp as well as private evening summer camp lessons. They offer free learn-to-sail and windsurfing lessons to Island children. Sign up at bit.ly/3qkPweV.
The Vineyard Family Tennis Center can begin to build the foundation for a lifelong love of the game. The VFT summer program is for children ages 7 and up, with flexible payment options and schedule choices. The summer camp experience teaches the fundamentals of the game, and there are options for advanced players as well. VFT provides certified instructors with drills, match play, and more. Check the website (bit.ly/3epupFE) to see which session is best for your family.
These are just a few of the options that can help fill your child’s Island summer with creative and positive experiences.
Remember, always call or email the camp or program you are interested in to be sure it will be running this summer. We reached out to those listed here, some of which have not yet decided if they will be up and running with the COVID-19 protocols that are currently in place. Some programs and camps may make that decision at a later date.
Academy of Children’s Theatre of Martha’s Vineyard
Music St., West Tisbury
Summer workshops for ages 8–18, as well as workshops for adults
Musical theater with Island Theatre Workshop.
itwmv.org; 508-627-2456
Arrowhead Farm Pony Camp
174 Indian Hill Rd., West Tisbury
June–August; M–F
Program includes mounted instruction, lessons in horse care, creative horse crafts, and games on horseback.
arrowheadfarm.net; 508-693-8831
horses@arrowheadfarm.net
Center for New Learning
4 State Rd., Vineyard Haven
Tutoring, test prep, college apps
Reserve now for summer.
cnlmv.org; 920-410-4577
Featherstone Center for the Arts Camp
30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs
June 21–August 13; Ages 3–teens
Programs, themes vary
featherstoneart.org; 508-693-1850
Felix Neck Fern & Feather Natural History Camp
Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, 100 Felix Neck Dr., Edgartown
June 28–August 20
Habitats, marine life, ecology, and wildlife
massaudubon.org; 508-627-4850
GOLS Soccer Camp
Town of West Tisbury
West Tisbury School, 401 Old County Rd., West Tisbury
Ages 6–10
508-696-0147
Island Children’s School
5 Halcyon Way, West Tisbury
Islandchildren.org; 508-693-5815
islandchildren@comcast.net
Island Spirit Kayak Summer Program
Beach Rd. at Little Bridge, Oak Bluffs
Kids’ adventure weeks, ages 7–14
islandspiritkayak.com; 508-693-9727
Misty Meadows Summer Horsemanship Camp
55 Misty Meadows Lane, West Tisbury
mvhorsecenter.org; 508-338-7198
info@mvhorsecenter.com
M.V. Arts Association
Old Sculpin Gallery, 58 Dock St., Edgartown
oldsculpingallery.org; 508-627-4881
oldsculpin@gmail.com
M.V. Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp
44 Robinson Rd., Edgartown
Open to residents and visitors, weekdays June 28–August 20
Pre-registration is required.
mvbgclub.org; 508-627-3303
M.V. Film Society and MVTV Youth Filmmaking Summer Camp
Featherstone, Oak Bluffs
August 9–13; 1–5 pm; 12 maximum; Ages 11–14
mvfilmsociety.com
ann@featherstoneart.org
M.V. Museum Kids’ Summer Program
M.V. Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Rd., Vineyard Haven
mvmuseum.org; 508-627-4441
M.V. Regional High School Clinics
MVRHS, 100 Edgartown Rd., Oak Bluffs
mvrhs.org; 508-693-1033 ext. 140
M.V. Sharks Drop-In Baseball Clinic
The Shark Tank, MVRHS, Oak Bluffs
Ages 13 and under
mvsharks.com; 508-813-0380
russ.curran@mvsharks.com
M.V. Skate Drop-in Summer Program
Skate Park, Edgartown Rd., Oak Bluffs
Ages 7–13
mvskatepark.org; 508-274-5674
info@mvskatepark.org
Sailing Camp with Sail M.V.
Lagoon Pond Sailing Camp, Oak Bluffs
Sailing and windsurfing lessons starting at age 8.
June 21–August 13
sailmv.org; 508-696-7644
Sassafras Earth Education
5 Church St., Aquinnah
July 5–August 13, M–F; Grade 1 and up
sassafrasmvy.org; 508-645-2008
Sense of Wonder Summer Day Camp
23 Grove Ave., Vineyard Haven
Creative arts, environment, ethnic diversity, local and global community service.
July 19–August 10, M–F; 9 am–1 pm; Ages 7–12
senseofwondercreations.org; 508-693-3142
Summer Basketball Camp
Town of West Tisbury
West Tisbury School, 401 Old County Rd., West Tisbury
Call for ages, days
508-696-0147
Summer Stars Theater Arts Camp
Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, 24 Church St., Vineyard Haven
mvplayhouse.org; 508-696-6300
summerstars@mvplayhouse.org
Trustees’ FARM Institute Agriculture Camp
The FARM Institute, 14 Aero Ave., Edgartown
thetrustees.org; 508-627-7007
Vineyard Montessori School Summer Camp
286 Main St., Vineyard Haven
June 28–August 20; Ages 2.9–6
Kids will have fun and unique experiences exploring the outdoors, discovering new interests, meeting new friends, and creating memories.
vineyardmontessori.com; 508-683-4090
Vineyard Family Tennis
618 Barns Rd., Oak Bluffs
June 21–August 27; Ages 7+
Tennis fundamentals in a challenging, fun, and positive environment.
vineyardfamilytennis.org; 508-693-7762
YMCA Camp Kindness
YMCA of M.V. 111R Edgartown Rd., Oak Bluffs
June 28–August 20; Ages 5–12
Program provides a fun and safe experience for kids to build self-confidence, learn new skills, and make lasting friendships!
ymcamv.org; 508-696-7171