Summer Camps and Programs 2021: Island adventures

This year more than ever, children and families are looking forward to summer and being outdoors. When school lets out, children on Martha’s Vineyard bask in the glory of summer vacation. How will your kids spend their free time? With our comprehensive guide to camps and summer programs on Martha’s Vineyard, it’s easy to find an activity for every interest. Start planning now, and give your kids something to write home about this summer.

*Dates and details are current as of this listing, but it’s recommended to confirm everything with your favorite camp or program in advance.

From art camps to theater camps to outdoor camps to tennis camps — and everything in between — there are dozens of options to keep children and teens engaged and happy this summer.

Featherstone Center for the Arts offers weeklong art camps for ages 3 through teens. Get your hands into the thick of it with ceramic summer art camp, focus your lens during digital photography camp, or maybe it’s printmaking or repurposing objects that interest your young ones. Pay a visit to bit.ly/3rpEI0r to check out all the options at Featherstone.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club continues to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines, and plans to offer a fun experience this summer, just like always. This summer promises to provide opportunities for kids to form lifelong friendships, learn how to work as a team, and grow their self-confidence — all while having a blast. They’ll learn about ecosystems, explore forests, and of course, enjoy Shark Week as part of camp this summer. The Boys and Girls Club also offers its summer camp as a free adventure to Island youth this summer. Visit bit.ly/3qyehEB to find out more.

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard brings us Camp Kindness this summer. With games, sports, ice skating, arts and crafts, science, reading, and, of course, swimming, Camp Kindness will help foster self-confidence and team building while youngsters are making new friends and having a lot of fun. Goals of the YMCA include developing “strong kids, strong families, and strong communities,” and Camp Kindness helps meet those criteria. Learn more at bit.ly/2OzTgf5.



Located at Sail Camp Park in Oak Bluffs, Sail MV hosts a summer sailing camp as well as private evening summer camp lessons. They offer free learn-to-sail and windsurfing lessons to Island children. Sign up at bit.ly/3qkPweV.



The Vineyard Family Tennis Center can begin to build the foundation for a lifelong love of the game. The VFT summer program is for children ages 7 and up, with flexible payment options and schedule choices. The summer camp experience teaches the fundamentals of the game, and there are options for advanced players as well. VFT provides certified instructors with drills, match play, and more. Check the website (bit.ly/3epupFE) to see which session is best for your family.

These are just a few of the options that can help fill your child’s Island summer with creative and positive experiences.

Remember, always call or email the camp or program you are interested in to be sure it will be running this summer. We reached out to those listed here, some of which have not yet decided if they will be up and running with the COVID-19 protocols that are currently in place. Some programs and camps may make that decision at a later date.

Academy of Children’s Theatre of Martha’s Vineyard

Music St., West Tisbury

Summer workshops for ages 8–18, as well as workshops for adults

Musical theater with Island Theatre Workshop.

itwmv.org; 508-627-2456

Arrowhead Farm Pony Camp

174 Indian Hill Rd., West Tisbury

June–August; M–F

Program includes mounted instruction, lessons in horse care, creative horse crafts, and games on horseback.

arrowheadfarm.net; 508-693-8831

horses@arrowheadfarm.net

Center for New Learning

4 State Rd., Vineyard Haven

Tutoring, test prep, college apps

Reserve now for summer.

cnlmv.org; 920-410-4577

Featherstone Center for the Arts Camp

30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs

June 21–August 13; Ages 3–teens

Programs, themes vary

featherstoneart.org; 508-693-1850

Felix Neck Fern & Feather Natural History Camp

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, 100 Felix Neck Dr., Edgartown

June 28–August 20

Habitats, marine life, ecology, and wildlife

massaudubon.org; 508-627-4850

GOLS Soccer Camp

Town of West Tisbury

West Tisbury School, 401 Old County Rd., West Tisbury

Ages 6–10

508-696-0147

Island Children’s School

5 Halcyon Way, West Tisbury

Islandchildren.org; 508-693-5815

islandchildren@comcast.net

Island Spirit Kayak Summer Program

Beach Rd. at Little Bridge, Oak Bluffs

Kids’ adventure weeks, ages 7–14

islandspiritkayak.com; 508-693-9727

Misty Meadows Summer Horsemanship Camp

55 Misty Meadows Lane, West Tisbury

mvhorsecenter.org; 508-338-7198

info@mvhorsecenter.com

M.V. Arts Association

Old Sculpin Gallery, 58 Dock St., Edgartown

oldsculpingallery.org; 508-627-4881

oldsculpin@gmail.com

M.V. Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp

44 Robinson Rd., Edgartown

Open to residents and visitors, weekdays June 28–August 20

Pre-registration is required.

mvbgclub.org; 508-627-3303

M.V. Film Society and MVTV Youth Filmmaking Summer Camp

Featherstone, Oak Bluffs

August 9–13; 1–5 pm; 12 maximum; Ages 11–14

mvfilmsociety.com

ann@featherstoneart.org

M.V. Museum Kids’ Summer Program

M.V. Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Rd., Vineyard Haven

mvmuseum.org; 508-627-4441

M.V. Regional High School Clinics

MVRHS, 100 Edgartown Rd., Oak Bluffs

mvrhs.org; 508-693-1033 ext. 140

M.V. Sharks Drop-In Baseball Clinic

The Shark Tank, MVRHS, Oak Bluffs

Ages 13 and under

mvsharks.com; 508-813-0380

russ.curran@mvsharks.com

M.V. Skate Drop-in Summer Program

Skate Park, Edgartown Rd., Oak Bluffs

Ages 7–13

mvskatepark.org; 508-274-5674

info@mvskatepark.org

Sailing Camp with Sail M.V.

Lagoon Pond Sailing Camp, Oak Bluffs

Sailing and windsurfing lessons starting at age 8.

June 21–August 13

sailmv.org; 508-696-7644

Sassafras Earth Education

5 Church St., Aquinnah

July 5–August 13, M–F; Grade 1 and up

sassafrasmvy.org; 508-645-2008

Sense of Wonder Summer Day Camp

23 Grove Ave., Vineyard Haven

Creative arts, environment, ethnic diversity, local and global community service.

July 19–August 10, M–F; 9 am–1 pm; Ages 7–12

senseofwondercreations.org; 508-693-3142

Summer Basketball Camp

Town of West Tisbury

West Tisbury School, 401 Old County Rd., West Tisbury

Call for ages, days

508-696-0147

Summer Stars Theater Arts Camp

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, 24 Church St., Vineyard Haven

mvplayhouse.org; 508-696-6300

summerstars@mvplayhouse.org

Trustees’ FARM Institute Agriculture Camp

The FARM Institute, 14 Aero Ave., Edgartown

thetrustees.org; 508-627-7007

Vineyard Montessori School Summer Camp

286 Main St., Vineyard Haven

June 28–August 20; Ages 2.9–6

Kids will have fun and unique experiences exploring the outdoors, discovering new interests, meeting new friends, and creating memories.

vineyardmontessori.com; 508-683-4090

Vineyard Family Tennis

618 Barns Rd., Oak Bluffs

June 21–August 27; Ages 7+

Tennis fundamentals in a challenging, fun, and positive environment.

vineyardfamilytennis.org; 508-693-7762

YMCA Camp Kindness

YMCA of M.V. 111R Edgartown Rd., Oak Bluffs

June 28–August 20; Ages 5–12

Program provides a fun and safe experience for kids to build self-confidence, learn new skills, and make lasting friendships!

ymcamv.org; 508-696-7171