No new COVID cases Thursday

There were no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to a report from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health.

The hospital has conducted 14,482 tests for COVID-19 since last March. Of those, 664 have tested positive, and 13,764 negative. There are 17 tests pending results.

As of Thursday, TestMV has conducted 34,693 tests since June. Of those, 258 have tested positive, 33,850 negative, and 647 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 442 tests, of which one has come back positive, 431 negative, and 10 pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 6,132 individuals. Of those, four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays, and this week there were no new cases.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

At the state level there were 1,589 new confirmed cases. The state estimates there are 25,901 active cases and the state’s seven day average of percent positivity is at 1.72 percent. There were also 42 new deaths Thursday for a total of 16,218 since last March.