Sharks will be back in the Tank

There will be baseball on Martha’s Vineyard this summer. The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, part of the New England College Baseball League, are planning to play a 42-game schedule beginning June 3, Russ Curran, the team’s general manager, told The Times.

“We’re planning on it,” Curran said. “We just need host families.”

The league, like so many across the country including the Cape Cod Baseball League, shutdown last summer because of the ongoing pandemic. But with numbers trending down and the population getting vaccinated, the league is planning on a summer of baseball.

“We’re going to have a 42-game schedule this year, but we’ll only play the southern division teams,” Currant said. The idea is not to have too many of the players interacting while COVID-19 remains a threat.

Now the rush is on for Curran to find his players a place to live on the Island. The college baseball players will be coming from all over the country. Host families just need to provide a place for the ballplayer to sleep, do laundry, and store and cook food, Curran said. There is no expectation that host families will provide rides to and from the games or practices, he said.

“For families with children, they make great occupiers,” Curran said.

Curran said anyone interested in being a host family should call him directly at 508-813-0380.