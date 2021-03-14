Propeller shaft issue sidelines ferry

A leak in the seal of a propeller shaft on the Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard sidelined the vessel Saturday. One crossing between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven was lost. The ferry has been sent to the SSA Fairhaven facility for repairs. The Nantucket was brought into service from Fairhaven to cover for the Martha’s Vineyard.

“There were some residual delays due to the transit time of the MV Nantucket from Fairhaven,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll emailed. He said the SSA anticipates having the Martha’s Vineyard back in service Monday afternoon.