Edgartown selectmen back conversion to select board

On the recommendation of Babson College executive Jane Edmonds and business consultant Kate Putnam, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Forum, Edgartown selectmen voted 2-0 Monday afternoon to add an article to the 2021 warrant that would change the Edgartown board of selectmen to the Edgartown select board.

“I think it’s really important…especially at this point in our societal experience, to use inclusive language and to remove gender references where it’s possible to do that,” Putnam said.

Selectman Michael Donaroma was not yet at the meeting when the vote was taken.

The Women’s Forum, which includes women from across the Island, is asking all of the towns to add the warrant article. They’ve written a Letter to the Editor to that effect. Tisbury already calls its executive committee the select board.

The board voted unanimously to appoint former library employee Nis Kildegaard to replace the late Herb Foster as an Edgartown Public Library trustee.

“I just want to say that I’d be delighted,” Kildegaard said ahead of the vote. “The library, obviously, is something I gave 14 years of my life to and I have great memories of my tenure there.”

Kildegaard went on to say he had a great deal of pride in the library. He also said he was mindful of the big shoes left behind by Foster.

“Nis, I think that Herb’s looking down and he’s very happy right now that you’re stepping in to take his place,” selectman Arthur Smadbeck said.

“Thank you very much,” Donaroma said. “This is great news.”

“Thank you, Nis,” selectman Margaret Serpa said.