O.B. article aims to diminish fire chief’s power

On the recommendation of selectman Ryan Ruley, the Oak Bluffs board of selectmen voted 4-1 to add an article to the 2021 annual warrant that would lessen the power of the town fire chief. The position of Oak Bluffs fire chief, which is presently vacant, is classified as a so-called strong chief under Massachusetts law. Ruley’s article would ask voters to transform the position to a weak chief role.

Chair Jason Balboni told Ruley on Friday at a special board meeting that he didn’t have a problem with the idea “in theory” but questioned the timing because the town recently advertised for the position of fire chief under the strong chief classification. Balboni noted the town intended to begin interviewing candidates on Monday, March 15. Balboni went on to be the sole dissenting vote.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief and Public Safety Director Erik Blake, who was present for part of the meeting, later told The Times six or seven applicants out of an original pool of about 14 will undergo interviews starting Monday. Blake said he and former Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling, who is a technical consultant for the town, are part of the interview panel. Blake said ultimately he expects two or three candidates will be presented to the selectmen for review.

Blake wasn’t surprised by Ruley’s article.

“There aren’t a lot of fire chiefs left that are strong chiefs,” Blake said.

The position as it stands, Blake said, gives the fire chief hiring and firing authority and “complete control over discipline.” If changed to a weak chief, such power would be transferred to the selectmen.

Ruley’s addition to the warrant comes in the wake of former Fire Chief John Rose’s sexual harassment scandal and what appears to be a still ongoing FBI probe into ambulance billing irregularities. It also comes after the town and Chief Rose skirmished with a chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters representing Oak Bluffs firefighters.

Meanwhile, the board voted unanimously to reschedule the 2021 annual town meeting from April 13 at 7 pm to May 15 at noon at the Tabernacle. A short special town meeting will also be held at the Tabernacle on that date. The 48-article draft warrant for the annual town meeting contains some costly items including $1.3 million for wastewater planning and upgrades, $510,000 to build a new park and ride lot. Other expenditures on the warrant include $50,000 toward a dump truck for the highway department, $35,000 for Niantic Park repairs and upkeep (including work on the Civil War statue), $22,625 for police body cameras, $70,000 for ambulance refurbishment, $259,700 for East Chop Lighthouse restoration, and $20,000 for a consultant to review zoning bylaw.

Voters will also be asked to change the name of the selectmen to the select board, to consider a prohibition of jumping, diving or swimming from the Oak Bluffs Fishing Pier, to amend solar development zoning bylaw to be in accord with state requirements for receiving “Green Community” status, and to voluntarily eliminate polystyrene.