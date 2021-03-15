Rental assistance is available 

The Dukes County Regional Housing Authority is offering rental assistance for those affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email from David Vignault, executive director of the housing authority, he wrote that the rental assistance is being made possible through a grant by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation. Unlike a previous program, a renter will only have to provide “a good explanation of a COVID-related financial need and a landlord signature” for one month’s rent, he wrote. “Further need and possible use of a W-9 by a landlord may increase financial assistance to two or three month’s of rent payment. All payments are made directly to the landlord.”

Here is a list of the program conditions:

Applicant is a tenant in a rental on Martha’s Vineyard.

Applicant provides a description of the temporary COVID-19 related financial need.

Applicant provides description of current income and COVID changes to income.

Applicant provides a document showing the current rent amount such as a lease,

canceled check, or bank statement; or provides another indication/explanation.

Tenant’s landlord is a signatory to the application and, by accepting payment of Rental Relief funding, agrees to maintain the current tenancy through the period paid.

Landlord fills out and returns the attached W-9 Tax Form.

Rental Relief funding may be for one to three months of rent depending on applicant’s explanation of a Covid-19 related need. Support of one month’s rent may be available should a landlord not choose to provide a W-9 Tax Form.

DCRHA may request information additional to that described in the attached application. • Assistance will be determined on a case-by-case basis and as funding allows.

Applications, which are provided in English and Portuguese, can be emailed to dcrha@housingauthoritymv.org; mailed to P.O. Box 4538, Vineyard Haven, MA. 02568, or dropped off at 21 Mechanic Street, Vineyard Haven (across State Road from The Little House Café).