Sheriff’s Office collaborates with MVCS to get veterans vaccinated

The Dukes County Sheriff’s Office is working with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ Veteran Advocacy Program to transport veterans to the VA Medical Clinic in Hyannis and back, so they can be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a press release.

“We are pleased to support our Island’s veterans and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services with our community outreach initiatives,” Sheriff Robert Ogden said in the release. “Safe and reliable access to the COVID-19 vaccine is essential to the health and safety of our community’s veteran population.”

Major Sterling Bishop said in the release that participants of the advocacy program who qualify to receive the vaccine may travel three at a time, with Bishop in a Sheriff’s Office van, to and from the clinic for both their first and second doses.

“Everyone is spaced apart and wearing masks for safety, and complete screenings before boarding. It’s a fun ride; to be able to talk, laugh, and get to know each other. Participants are monitored for side effects once they receive their shots, then we all head home,” Bishop said in the release.

Tom Bennett, director of veteran services, said in the release that outreach services currently include helping veterans with food and gas cards, and a new advisory committee has been formed to help assess and prioritize the needs of the veteran community.

Bennett also thanked the Martha’s Vineyard Public School system for assisting with transportation while the collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and MVCS was being arranged.