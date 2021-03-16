Valerie Norton Murphy passed away on March 15, 2021, in Wellsboro, Pa.

Valerie was born on Nov. 21, 1928, in Chilmark to Cyril and Goldie Norton. She was a lifelong resident of Chilmark until her later years, when she went into assisted living near her daughter Wanda and family.

Valerie married Lynn C. Murphy, and had seven children; one died in infancy. She stayed at home with her children until they were grown, when she went to nursing school at Cape Cod Community College. She worked at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Visiting Nurse Association for a number of years. In her later years she worked in Menemsha at a small tourist store.

Valerie loved the ocean, and spent many years on the beach or on Menemsha Pond with her partner Joe. She loved having family gatherings when her children were all on the island.

She is survived by four of her seven children, Dana of Daytona Beach, Fla., Wanda (Bert) Irion of Wellsboro, Pa., Brian (Jo Ann) of Vineyard Haven, and Sherry (Carl) Flanders of Menemsha; grandchildren Carl Jr., Melanie Flanders, Aubrey and Adele Irion, Kimberly Burke, Patrick and Amanda Murphy, and Matthew and Christa Murphy; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; by two children, Jay and Lee Murphy; and by her longtime partner, Joe Harkins.

Services will be private due to COVID.