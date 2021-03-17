ACE MV welcomes new staff

1 of 3

ACE MV, Adult and Continuing Education of Martha’s Vineyard, has brought on three new staff members in new positions that enable the nonprofit to continue to provide affordable and accessible learning opportunities, according to a press release from the organization.

Lisette Williams, career navigation specialist, joins as a full-time liaison between ACE MV and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. This new position, funded through a grant from M.V. Youth and with support from ACE MV and the school, will provide training to the high school guidance department, develop new physical and digital resources for career pathways for high school students, and serve youth and young adults seeking training and career opportunities on the Island. Williams is a native of Cambridge, and a long-term summer resident who was introduced to Martha’s Vineyard as a kid. A graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana and Cambridge College, Williams will support young people on the Island with career readiness education and planning. Prior to joining ACE MV, the release says, she worked for a youth workforce development program in Cambridge, and helped expose students ages 16 to 24 in pursuit of their high school equivalency (HiSET) credential to continuing education and employment opportunities in the greater Boston area and beyond.

Sheila McHugh, youth internship coordinator, joins as part-time coordinator for ACE MV’s new youth internship pilot, THRIVE: Thriving through Internships with Vineyard Employers. This is a new project funded in part through a private donation by Sam Feldman designed to provide high school students with real-work experience with local employers. McHugh grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and is currently working on master’s degrees at UMASS Amherst’s School Counselor Educator program. She is also working at ACE MV and the MVRHS as a guidance counselor intern. ACE MV is seeking local employers to both host internships and become business sponsors for this new program.

ACE MV’s new intern Ellie Dolby, career pathways intern and marine science intern, will provide resources and community outreach for these two important projects, ACE MV states in the release. Launching a new ecology-based marine science credential in fall 2021, ACE MV seeks input and engagement from marine, freshwater, and maritime professionals. Classes will be available to high school students for dual-enrollment and will support the growing offshore wind industry with Protected Species Observers, as well as other skills applicable to a wide range of Vineyard professions. Dolby is an ACE MV intern, as well as a recent early graduate from MVRHS. She was born and raised on the Vineyard, and plans to attend a four-year school this fall in Boston.

To learn more about ACE MV and to support of any of these programs, or to offer your business as a youth intern host, contact Holly Bellebuono, executive director, at holly@acemv.org or leave a message at 508-693-9222.