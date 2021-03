Rafael Machado Feliciano

Paloma dos Santos Machado and Mauro Feliciano of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Rafael Machado Feliciano, on March 10, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rafael weighed 7 pounds, 12.2 ounces.

Theo Peter Choquette

Alexandra Sliwkowski and Marc Choquette of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Theo Peter Choquette, on March 11, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Theo weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.