Chilmark: Island bee products

We got a taste of spring before being reminded it’s still winter. It’s the first time I’ve seen Island Bee Company proprietors tending their Chilmark bees at Native Earth Teaching Farm. Tim Colon and Tricia Sirakovsky were finishing fogging and wrapping up. Not only do they keep colonies in every town but Aquinnah, they also provide “pollination services, locally raised queens and full-service hive maintenance.” You can order online, find their products at the Farmers Market, and even the MVY Coop. One of my favorites is their emollient bars. Find them at islandbeecompanymv.com.

Would you like actress Mary Steenburgen to write and sing a lullaby for a child you know? Then it’s time to virtually bid on that and other wonderful items for the Chilmark PTO annual Outing Program auction, “Hearts of Gold | Bids for the Kids” from March 15 to 21. Sign up at bit.ly/3cAxVKP and bid away.

The Martha’s Vineyard BLM group continues to hold virtual kneels on Sundays at 10:30 am. Susan Sarandon was the guest speaker for the group conversation about “What [MV BLM] can do as a collective to seek justice for Pervis Payne.” Learn more about Pervis Payne’s fight for Justice as he remains on death row at bit.ly/3bNveXi. Connect with MV BLM through mvyblm@gmail.com.

On Sunday, March 21, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Rebecca Gilbert of Native Earth Teaching Farm leads a virtual Ostara Celebration for the Unitarian Universalist Society of M.V. Enjoy Rebecca’s message on “The Courage of Seeds.” Sign by email to uu.society.mv@gmail.com.

Pathways Arts hosts a Collaborative Arts Discussion on Thursday, March 18, at 7 pm. Join the next Senior Discussion Group on Zoom, Monday, March 22, from 11 am to noon, contact Genevieve Abbott for more info and Zoom link at mvgengen@gmail.com. For more info on other events and for Zoom links, contact PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or call 508-645-9098.

On Saturday, March 20, at 2 pm the Writing for Young People group meets virtually through the Chilmark library. All are welcome. Get ready for the March 27, 6 pm, Sweet Cookbook Club with pick NYT’s bestseller “Dessert Person” by Claire Saffitz. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up. Thursday Take and Make Craft Kits continue while supplies last from 11am to 4pm: March 18 is Rain Cloud and March 25 is Hyacinths. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

Chilmark poet Donald Nitchie offers an online drop-in Poetry Workshop on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 pm through the Oak Bluffs library. The Zoom link to join is bit.ly/3bO78vt.

The M.V. Film Festival at Home will be held March 25 to 28. To become a sponsor see tmvff.org/sponsorship. The schedule will be up soon, or even posted by the time you read this. Past films screened are recommended here tmvff.org/filmrecs.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855.

