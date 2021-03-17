Coach Mincone recognized for 200th victory

1 of 2

MVRHS boys hockey Coach Matt Mincone was recognized recently for earning his 200th win as a high school hockey coach. Mincone’s team notched the victory over rival Nantucket on Feb. 20.

On Tuesday, members of the team went to Mincone’s day job — chief of police in West Tisbury — to present their coach with a plaque commemorating the victory.

Mincone said he got an inkling something was up. “It was a memorable thing for me,” he said. “I don’t like the spotlight on me; the spotlight goes right back on the kids.”

This was a memorable year for the coach, with all of the COVID protocols and a group of seniors who came together.

Nantucket had a strong season, and was clearly the team to beat. Doing that on their ice was a big moment, Mincone said, especially with no state playoffs this year. “Going over and beating them the way we did put all the relevance together on this season,” he said. “I’ll never forget that game, let’s put it that way.”