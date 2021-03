Experience a special performance from pianist Carolyn Enger in her film “Music Herstory.” This concert highlights female classical music composers that span hundreds of years. Listen to pieces from Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Caroline Shaw, and others. To learn more, visit carolynenger.com. To join her in the Zoom concert hall on Saturday, March 20, at 7 pm, email the Edgartown library, programs@edgartownlibrary.org.