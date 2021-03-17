M.V. Museum hosts new series encompassing Island themes

1 of 3

The history of Martha’s Vineyard has unfolded over thousands of years, across hundreds of square miles of land and sea, and in dozens of communities across the Island. “It is not a single story, but many interwoven stories,” explains a press release from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Inspired by the exhibition “One Island, Many Stories,” the M.V. Museum invites the community to participate in a monthly virtual program featuring Bow Van Riper, research librarian at the museum, in conversation with a different Islander whose work engages with one of the exhibition’s themes: Escaping, changing, voyaging, belonging, creating, fishing, and farming. This live and lively discussion series will explore how the Island’s past shapes its inhabitants’ present-day lives, and how understanding that continuity (and change) might help navigate the future of the Island.

Talks will take place on Zoom on the third Thursday of the month at 4 pm and include the topics:

“Escaping” with Nancy Gardella, executive director of the M.V. Chamber of Commerce, March 18.

“Changing” with Liz Durkee, M.V. Commission climate change planner, April 15.

“Voyaging” with Ian Ridgeway, executive director and co-founder of FUEL (Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning), May 20.

“Belonging” with Alexis Moreis, cultural consultant and director of the Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation, June 17.

“Creating” with Ann Smith, executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, Sept. 16.

“Fishing” with Shelley Edmundson, executive director of the M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, Oct. 21.

“Farming” with Noli Taylor, senior program director at Island Grown Initiative, Nov. 18.

Join Van Riper and Gardella on Thursday, March 18, for a discussion on “Escaping.” The museum describes the talk with: “Five miles distant and a world apart from the mainland, this Island is, for those ‘from away,’ a place to escape from the rhythms of their everyday lives. The rising tide of such visitors — from the first religious pilgrims who flocked to camp meetings in the 1830s to the day-trippers and international vacationers of today — has, increasingly, come to define the rhythms of life on the Vineyard. What does it mean to “escape” to the Vineyard in the 21st century, and what challenges and opportunities does it pose for the Island in the age of COVID and beyond?”

Admission to each program in the series is $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers, or purchase admission to the entire series and save: $60 for members and $90 for nonmembers. Register at mvmuseum.org/island.