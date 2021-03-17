Science and Engineering Fair takes place virtually

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School hosted its 22nd Annual Science and Engineering Fair Feb. 12 through 19. According to a press release, this year’s fair was a virtual event where students submitted videos of their presentations shared with judges. Despite MVRHS starting the year remotely, students, with science teacher support, entered 36 projects in the fair, 20 investigative projects and 16 engineering projects. Twenty-nine judges volunteered from the community and judged projects on elements of scientific investigation and engineering evaluation and design and commented on students’ work. Ten students qualified to compete in the Region 5 Fair March 3 to 5 in hopes of qualifying for the Statewide Fair April 28 to May 5 Both the regional and state fairs will also be held virtually.

Overall Science and Engineering Fair Winner: Annabelle Brothers, “Building Functional Items Out of Up-cycled Plastics.”

1st Place Investigative Project: Emma Burt, “Does additives in glue make it stronger?”

2nd Place Investigative Project: Maia Donnelly, “The Effect of Acids and Bases on the Density of Quick Bread.”

3rd Place Investigative Project: Pete Gillis, “The Effect of OSVs on how Shorebirds use the Area on Norton Point Beach.”

Honorable Mention Investigative Project: Chloe Combra, “Long term investigation of bacterial infection rates in deer ticks (Ixodes scapularis) collected from Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard, using molecular markers specific for Borrelia, the spirochete causing Lyme disease in humans.” 1st Place Engineering Project: Annabelle Brothers “Building Functional Items Out of Up-cycled Plastics.”

2nd Place Engineering Project: Jack Crawford, “Human Eardrum Model to Measure and Visualize Sound to Help Prevent Hearing Damage.”

3rd Place Engineering Project: Eloise Christy, “Building a Telescope to Observe Space.” Honorable Mention Engineering Project: Henry D’Andrea, “Photoconcentrating Solar Panels.”

Special Awards

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation Award: Chloe Combra, “Long-term investigation of bacterial infection rates in deer ticks (Ixodes scapularis) collected from Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard, using molecular markers specific for Borrelia, the spirochete causing Lyme disease in humans.“

Island Grown Initiative Award: Finley Monahan, “Are hydroponics right for you?”

Marine and Paleobiological Research Institute Award: Kate Howell, “The Effect of Saltwater on Eurasian Watermilfoil in the Long Point Wildlife Pond.”

Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association Award: Clare Mone, “Water Filtration Testing.”

Sustainability Award: Ethan Creato, “Manufacturing and Improving Biodiesel”

Lagoon Pond Association Award: Pete Gillis, “The Effect of OSVs on how Shorebirds use the Area on Norton Point Beach.”

Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group Award: Ruby Riemann, “The Effect of Increased Ocean Acidity on Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Populations.”

Earth Science/David Brand Award: Eloise Christy “Building a Telescope to Observe Space.” Biology Award: Lyla Soloway, “Effect of Rider Weight on the Horse.”

Physics Award: Henry D’Andrea, “Photoconcentrating Solar Panels.”

Chemistry Award: Maia Donnelly, “The Effect of Acids and Bases on the Density of Quick Bread.”

Technology Award: Jack Crawford “Human Eardrum Model to Measure and Visualize Sound to Help Prevent Hearing Damage.”