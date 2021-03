For a creative twist on a cookbook group, join the Spice Club through the Vineyard Haven library. Receive a sample pack of the spice of the month and a little history about it. For March, it’s all about turmeric. Whether you try sprinkling it in hot cocoa or cooking it with rice, prepare a recipe of your choice, then join everyone on Zoom on Tuesday, March 23, at 6 pm, to discuss the results. To register, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org.