Generator issue sidelines Nantucket

The Steamship Authority ferry Nantucket became stuck in Woods Hole Tuesday morning due to a generator problem. Because it occupied one of only two slips currently open at the terminal, the Island Home was forced to linger off Naushon a while until the slip adjacent to the Nantucket freed up. The other slip in Woods Hole is under construction.

The MV Woods Hole was brought online to take over for the Nantucket. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wasn’t immediately able to offer detail on what was wrong with one of the Nantucket’s generators.

Passengers on the Island Home were disembarking at the time the Island Home typically leaves port for its 8:15 am run to Vineyard Haven.