Kenneth M. Beebe (“Ken”), otherwise known as Dr. Play, 76, died unexpectedly at home in Vineyard Haven on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Ken was the husband of Laura Williams Beebe and father of Christopher Beebe (Diana) and the late Karen Beebe. His services are private; a celebration of life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in Ken’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305-1425, to the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 494, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to stripersforever.org, 209 Winn Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.