Madeline Leilani Bradshaw

Marguerite Smith and Maximilian Bradshaw of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Madeline Leilani Bradshaw, on March 15, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Madeline weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Iasmin Araujo Batista

Mikaella Batista and Valdemar Batista of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Iasmin Araujo Batista, on March 17, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Iasmin weighed 7 pounds, 13.4 ounces.

Bo Morgan Priore

Stephanie Priore and Chris Priore of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Bo Morgan Priore, on March 19, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Bo weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Adeline Noelle Nagengast

Tiffany Johnson and Derek Nagengast of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Adeline Noelle Nagengast, on March 19, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Adeline weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.