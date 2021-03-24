Brough tapped as interim town administrator

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously appointed Wendy Brough as the acting town administrator, following the departure of longtime town administrator Robert Whritenour.

Brough, the former assistant town administrator, will take on the new position on March 29, and remain until a new town administrator is appointed.

Brough will make a base salary of $2,211.54 a week, which if expressed as an annual salary is $115,000 a year.

The town enlisted the help of the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts Boston to search for a new town administrator. The town will spend the first month advertising the position locally to seek local candidates. If the local search isn’t fruitful, the town will expand its search off-Island. The UMass Collins services will cost the town $9,000.

Several select board members expressed at a meeting last month that while Whritenour, who lives in Falmouth, served the town well, the new town administrator should be Island-based.

In other business, the select board approved two contract extensions for director of public safety Erik Blake and civilian technical advisor John Schilling. Both contracts were extended to June 30 to allow the town time to hire a new fire chief, and for Blake and Schilling to help with the hiring transition.

The board also approved an amendment to the Martha’s Vineyard Skatepark license. The amendment increases the skatepark’s footprint by creating a concrete pathway.

Skatepark Association vice president Nick Briggs said the eight-foot path would create an entrance from the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena to the skatepark, and help with sand washing into the park.

The board approved signing a letter of support for the Alliance to Protect Nantucket Sound giving protections to federal waters in the Nantucket Sound.

Development director Eric Steinhilber said Nantucket Sound is unique in that the area around the sound has protection as state waters, but the middle of the sound is federal waters.