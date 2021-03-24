Chilmark: Garden Wisdom workshops

Did you balance an egg during the vernal equinox? I guess we’re all hoping for an early spring. I’m still adjusting to dark mornings and sundown after dinner. It was great to see lambs at Flat Point Farm, and soon Beetlebung and North Tabor Farm expect their lambs to come in. After a glorious weekend, barefoot in the sand, beach bikers, trailhead parking lots full, and ages 60 and over able to sign up to get vaccinated, life is feeling better.

A couple of weeks ago I ran into Dan Waters at Blackwater Pond. Maybe you saw his oversize photographic portraits at the museum, have enjoyed his Indian Press cards and posters, heard him sing and play guitar at a Chilmark Potluck Jam, or have enjoyed his recent nature images posted to It’s a Chilmark Thing Facebook page? The dreamlike quality of his images from this last year have regularly soothed me, so it was fun to run into Dan as I headed off for a dog walk and he returned from a photo sojourn. Let’s hope a future show is in the works.

Pathways Arts hosts the M.V. Poets Collective reading on Tuesday, March 30 at 7 pm. For more info and Zoom link, contact PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or call 508-645-9098. IGI and Pathways co-host Roxanne Kapitan of Garden Wisdom on Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 2:30 pm, and learn “How to Plant, Prune, and Fertilize Fruit Trees and Berries.” Email emily@igimv.org to join this socially distanced presentation at IGI’s Orchard, 80 Stoney Hill Road in Vineyard Haven. Masks required and rain date is Sunday, March 28.

The Chilmark library hosts another Sweet Cookbook Club on Saturday, March 27, at 6 pm with Claire Saffitz’s NYT’s bestseller “Dessert Person.” Bookbinding II begins Thursday, March 31, from 4 to 5:30 pm with a Folded Pocket Accordion. Classes continue through April 14, sign up for one or more. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for Zoom links. Take and Make craft kits continue while supplies last from 11 am to 4 pm: March 25 is Hyacinths. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

Chilmark poet Donald Nitchie offers an online drop-in Poetry Workshop on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 pm through the Oak Bluffs library. The Zoom link to join is bit.ly/3bO78vt.

The M.V. Film Festival at Home, March 25 to 28 has a great lineup see tmvff.org. The schedule and info are at tmvff.org/athome.

Relax and enjoy a virtual Full Moon Restorative Sound Journey on Sunday, March 28, at 7 pm. Free on Peaked Hill Studio’s Facebook page or message me for a Zoom link at Valerie@PeakedHillStudio.com. More info at peakedhillstudio.com/sound.

Jesse Keller Jason offers online Community Dance Classes weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30 am, everyone welcome. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Learn more at westtisburylibrary.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a healthy week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.