Edgartown Council on Aging — April 2021

The Edgartown Council on Aging staff continues to serve as an information and referral resource, Monday-Friday, 9-4. As we continue to follow developing guidance on reopening, we want you to know that we are eager to provide you with services and social programming in person, as soon as it is safe to do so. We will be adding back in-house programs and services as we are able. To stay updated on additions to our current programs, please sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter, at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368.

All programs listed below are held via Zoom unless otherwise specified.

Vineyard Smiles dental clinic at the Anchors, April 19 to 23. Call Debbie at Vineyard Health Care Access to register, 508-696-0020.

Adele Dreyer Piano Lounge Hour, April 16, 1pm.

Please note there will be no meals for pickup or delivery on April 22.

Join Ed Merck for a free Mindfulness Meditation group, Fridays at 9:30 am.

Yoga with Carol Vega Tuesdays at 1 pm.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty meets Wednesdays at 9:30 am, followed by tea.

Tai Chi Qigong meets Wednesdays at 11 am, followed by tea. Email chipocket62@gmail.com to register.

SHINE counselor Bill Glazier is available for phone consultations. Call 508-627-4368 for an appointment.

Poets meet Thursdays at 9:30 am.

Knitting and Needlework, Mondays at 4 pm.

To register, or for questions about our programs, please call or email Meris Keating, mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or 508-627-4368.