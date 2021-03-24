Foul weather? Fowl soup

1 of 5

You know there are still some chilly days ahead. We’re not out of March yet, and even April can have some surprisingly blustery days. So there’s still plenty of time to enjoy soup, and if you’re like me and love chicken pot pie — this is a must try.

That’s how I describe this creation. It’s like the inside of a chicken pot pie without the crust. (Hey, I like crust, but let’s face it, the crust is a calorie bomb, and I’d rather save those calories for dessert.)

Again, I have to give credit to a Facebook friend from high school who has been on a real recipe kick of late. She’s posting about one a day, and I’m eating them up — literally. This Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup came from a website called EatingWell. According to the site, the recipe made per their instructions is only 258 calories in 1¼ cups. (A Marie Callender’s frozen chicken pot pie individual serving has more than 600 calories, and a Willow Tree all-white meat pie has 400 calories, but no veggies.)

I like this soup so much, I’ve made it multiple times this winter, and will likely make it a few more times before the weather makes soup an afterthought.

Unlike the Best Damn Chili I shared a few weeks ago, this recipe is simple to make, and requires a minimal amount of ingredients. You probably have it all in your fridge or cabinets, and will just need to go to the supermarket to pick up a rotisserie chicken.

Between prep time and cooking time, this takes me about a half-hour — so long as I’ve planned ahead and have a rotisserie chicken on hand. Most frozen chicken pot pies take a heck of a lot longer to cook than this soup, unless you’re willing to put them in the microwave. (Yech!)

This recipe makes about six to eight servings of soup, depending on how much you eat, but it’s just as good warmed up for lunch for the next couple of days.

And if you feel like you just need a little hint of crust, you can make those popovers I shared a couple of months back. They would be great for dipping into this soup.

Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups yellow onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

1¾ tsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

2 cups whole milk (I use fat-free half-and-half)

4 ounces of uncooked whole wheat egg noodles

3 cups of chopped rotisserie chicken

1 cup of frozen peas

Melt the butter with olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery, carrots, and salt. Cook — stirring often — until the vegetables are slightly softened. Add the flour, and stir to coat. Stir in the broth and milk (or in my case fat-free half-and-half), and let the mixture come to a boil. Put in the egg noodles and cook until they are al dente. Add the chicken and peas and cook until the pasta reaches its desired doneness (about one or two more minutes). It’s ready to serve.