Get creative in the kitchen along with Jan Buhrman as she leads a cooking class online. For the holiday weekend, she will be preparing Roasted Leg of Lamb and Spinach Souffle. Gather local ingredients and cook at the same time, or just watch and listen for culinary inspiration. A recording will be available for those who cannot attend the live class on Friday, April 2, from 4 to 5 pm. To sign up and get recipes, visit janbuhrman.com, or email jan@kitchenporch.com.