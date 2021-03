Transport to another time and place with this month’s Movie in Focus from the Edgartown library: “A Royal Affair.” This 2012 film centers on the relationships, power, and politics of British and Danish royalty in the 18th century. With a library card, it is available to watch for free on Kanopy or Hoopla. After viewing the compelling story, gather on Zoom to discuss it on Monday, March 29, at 11 am. For the link, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.