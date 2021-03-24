Up-Island Council on Aging — April 2021

April is Stress Awareness Month!

Some professionals have coined terms such as “COVID Stress Syndrome” and “Post-COVID Stress Disorder” to describe the anxiety, stress, and depression many people are experiencing as a result of this pandemic. This is nothing to be ashamed of, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness!

Calling your local Council on Aging can be one of the first steps in seeking more information.

This month our Donation Board, the Friends of UPICOA, will be sponsoring “Stress Less Kits.” The kits will provide information about stress and depression, local mental health resources, and will include various trinkets intended to relieve stress.

The distribution will be April 15 between 10 am and 12pm. Up-Island seniors only. One box per person/household. First come, first served. Sorry, no reservations will be taken.

Upcoming special Zoom presentations

Wednesday, April 28, 12 pm.

Join us for a presentation by Heather Massey, who hosts the Death Café at the West Tisbury Library. Heather is affiliated with organizations such as In Loving Hands, the Natural Deathcare Collaborative, Death Education, and more. What is the Death Café? Do we have natural options versus chemical treatments to care for loved ones at their time of passing? I have heard of Green Burials, but what are they? Learn this and more during this informative conversation!

Wednesday, May 12, 2 pm.

Many have heard of doulas as supports during birth, but many have not heard of doulas as support during one’s passing. Certified End of Life Doula Ellen Gaskill looks forward to sharing the history and present roles of end of life doulas, and how their involvement can help those passing and their loved ones during this time of need.