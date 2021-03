Explore tantalizing dessert recipes from bestselling cookbooks with Chilmark library’s Sweet Book Club. This month’s discussion is about “Dessert Person” by Claire Saffitz, which has recipes like Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie and Malted Forever Brownies. Bake one or more of Saffitz’s sumptuous desserts, then gather on Zoom on Saturday, March 27, at 6 pm, to talk about the ingredients, techniques, and results. To register, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org.