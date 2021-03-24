League to hold candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard, in conjunction with MVTV, is sponsoring candidate forums prior to local elections. They will be broadcast live and available for streaming later. The public is invited to tune in and listen to their local candidates as they present their positions.

The League is a nonpartisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy. This year they are completing the celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the power of the vote. The year of ratification — 1920 — also marked the creation of the national League of Women Voters.

Chilmark candidates for the board of health will appear on Wednesday, March 31, at 7 pm. Jan Buhrman and Curtis Cetrulo are vying for the seat.

Oak Bluffs candidates for the select board will meet on Thursday, April 8, at 7 pm. There are three candidates on the ballot: Jason Balboni, Emma Greenbeach, and Richard Michaelson.

Aquinnah and Tisbury have not yet closed their nomination process; forums for those towns will be scheduled in the next months. There are no contested races in Edgartown or West Tisbury, so no forums will be held there this year.

For more information, contact beaphear2@gmail.com.