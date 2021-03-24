MV Center for Living News

April 5: Supportive Day reopens

We are restarting Supportive Day on Monday, April 5th. Supportive Day is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. Exercise, arts, music, socialization, current events, games, special presentation, and lunch are part of each day. All Zoom programs will continue!

The in-person program will be open 9 am to 2 pm Monday-Thursday. All attendees, staff, and clients will be vaccinated. We will be following safety protocols with attestations, mask wearing, ventilation, social distancing and cleaning procedures.

Talk group

MVC4L has started *Talk Group* every Friday at 2 pm open to people living with an age-acquired disability and memory changes. This is a confidential group. This is a place to talk about life with these changes. This is confidential, and only one staff member will attend each meeting.

MCOA Tablet Grant for social isolation

We have received a FY21 Field Demonstration Project SIG Grant from MCOA. The grant will assist us in purchasing tablets, distributing them, and training community elders experiencing social isolation to use technology to ease loneliness. Tablets can also be used for MVC4L programs, library programs, church or spiritual activities, family connections, or telehealth. Please contact Sarah Young, MVC4L program administrative assistant, at 508-939-9440 to arrange a tablet, and we will arrange the details.

Weekend activities emails

Being sent at noon on Fridays to our Caregiver Support Group, Supportive Day clients, and Elder Program and Services group is a Caregiver Weekend Ideas. As we start spring we will be adding ideas to “get out of the house.” We have been highlighting timely virtual events, but also looking to highlight outdoor activities.

For more info about MV Center for Living Programs, call Mary at 508-939-9440 or email maryh@mvcenter4living.org.