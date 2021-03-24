MVRHS freshman Kaitlin Fingado wins silver art award

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School freshman Kaitlin Fingado won a National Silver Medal at the 2020 Scholastic Art Awards for her photograph, “Handful of Horse,” according to a press release from the high school.

Seven MVRHS students won the top award — the Gold Key — at the state level in January, and advanced to compete nationally: Jocelyn Baliunas, Madeleine Bengtsson, Maggie Bernard, Hardy Eville, Kaitlin Fingado, Katie Ogden, and Margaret Sykes. From that group, Kaitlin’s work was recognized with a national medal.

Her photograph will be honored at the national Scholastic celebration and exhibition in June, traditionally held at Carnegie Hall.

“Since 1923, the awards have celebrated teen artists and writers from across the country. [Kaitlin] is now part of that legacy, joining the ranks of notable alumni, including Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, and Andy Warhol — all of whom won Scholastic Awards when they were teens,” said Christopher Wisniewski, executive director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, in the release.