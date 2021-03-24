Real Estate Transactions: March 15 – 19, 2021

Aquinnah

March 17, MacDonald Haskell sold 0 Oxcart Road to Travis D. Lenkner for $130,000.

Edgartown

March 15, Ellen Downey, trustee of Christine D. Moser Irrevocable Trust, sold 12 Loon Cove Way and Slough Cove Way to 27 South Street SPE LLC for $1,900,000.

March 15, 27 South Street SPE LLC sold 27 South St. to Edgartown Lighthouse LLC and Townsend R. Morey III for $4,200,000.

March 15, Powers Family LLC sold 88 North Water St. to Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of 88 North Water Street Nominee Trust, for $6,100,000.

March 16, Doherty Family Real Estate Management LLC sold 73 Davis Lane to Kojaian Properties Inc. for $2,625,000.

March 17, PM Edgartown LLC sold 32 Herring Creek Rd. to SHM Edgartown MV LLC for $9,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 16, William J. Wray and Kathleen J. Wray sold 17 Wachusett Ave. and 0 Syracuse Ave. to Leandro Da Silva Rosa and Javkhlan Tumurchudur for $500,000.

March 17, Roger Groves and Joan Groves sold 4 Winemack St. to Richeleen Dashield and Marc Dashield for $696,000.

March 19, Andrew Wheeler and Jenna Wheeler sold 75 Carol Lane to Brenda M. Correa and Rogerio M. Correa for $750,000.

Tisbury

March 15, William Westman and Wendy Westman sold 21 Causeway Road to Cees Van Eljk for $135,000.

March 15, Barry Barash and Janine Barash sold 9 Sylvan Ave. to Conor N. Healy and Linda Jeng for $905,000.

March 15, Amanda G. Hennessey and Samantha G. Horton, trustees of Good Family Investment Trust, sold 26 Cronig Ave. to Bernice K. McIntyre and Michael H. Pete for $876,500.

March 16, Leslie L. Carroll, trustee of William E. Carroll Jr. and Leslie L. Carroll Revocable Trust, sold a lot on Park Ave. and Martha’s Vineyard Ave. to Luis Miguel Perdomo for $13,000.

March 16, Ian D. MacLachlan sold 81 Edgartown Road to 81 Edgartown Road LLC for $890,000.

March 17, Beach Road Properties LLC sold 30 Beach Rd. to Tisbury Working Waterfront LLC for $2,700,000.

March 17, PM Vineyard Haven LLC sold 100 Lagoon Pond Rd. and 80 Lagoon Pond Road to SHM Vineyard Haven LLC for $6,100,000.

March 17, PM Vineyard Haven LLC sold lot on Lagoon Pond Road to SHM Vineyard Haven LLC for $100,000.

March 17, Thomas E. Lankiewicz sold 77 Checamo Road to Ellen Blodgett and Mark Blodgett for $1,300,000.

West Tisbury

March 16, William B. Bruno, a/k/a William Bruno, sold 708 Old County Road to Clarke B. Bruno for $500,000.

March 16, William B. Bruno, a/k/a William Bruno, sold 21-23 Butterfly Lane to Clarke B. Bruno for $252,000.

March 17, Peter M. Dahlin and Sandra F. Dahlin sold 100 Pond Road to Christine Stonbely and George Stonbely for $1,990,000.

March 19, George A. Strait Jr. and Lisa M. Strait, trustees of the George A. and Lisa M. Strait Family Trust, sold 55 Catboat Lane to Eric Strait and Diana M. Strait for $300,000.