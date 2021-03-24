Tisbury Council on Aging — April 2021

The Tisbury Council on Aging is still keeping in touch with our seniors, and we are hoping to start offering programs when the weather gets warmer.

We encourage all to get vaccinated. The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has updates on when appointments can be made. If you are homebound, or need a ride to get your vaccination, you can call your senior center for information.

On April 8, Arthur Bergeron from Mirick O’Connell will provide his monthly legal advice clinic by appointment. Call to schedule. Arthur continues to provide legal presentations on MVTV.

Food distribution will be held on April 6 and April 20 from 10 am to noon. Soups and prepared meals are also available on Tuesdays.

Call us at the Tisbury Senior Center at 508-696-4205 for help with any of the following:

To be connected with the SHINE counselor for a phone appointment to help answer questions about secondary insurances to Medicare.

Fuel assistance applications.

If you would like an Easter dinner delivered, or would like to volunteer to help deliver them.

If you need help applying for a bus pass.

The Home Modification Program is a pilot program being offered to seniors 65-plus who need housing modifications. Examples of modifications offered are traction/nonskid strips, grab bars, handrails for stairwells, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, etc. Call us at the Tisbury Senior Center for information, or get in contact with Cindy Trish of Healthy Aging MV by calling her office at 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or her cell at 508-954-0357.

Audrey, our Elder Companion, still helps with shopping and errands. Audrey continues to keep in touch with her clients even though she can’t come into the home.

Give us a call if you need anything, and stay safe!