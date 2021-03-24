Veterans Updates from the American Legion

American Legion Buddy Check

As Legionnaires, our most sacred responsibility is to look out for each other and our fellow veterans. As a means to reach out to members and former members who may need assistance, the National Executive Committee passed Resolution 18 during spring meetings in May 2019. The resolution calls for Buddy Checks to be conducted Legion-wide during the weeks of the American Legion’s birthday, March 15, and Veterans Day. The idea is to reconnect with veterans who may need assistance but don’t know where to go or who to ask. The important part is to reach out to veterans in your community to let them know you care and can provide whatever assistance they may need. It’s what we do for our battle buddies.

If you would like to be there for other veterans, to make phone calls or email, make personal visits, or if you would like someone to call you, please contact Commander Jo Ann Murphy at 508-693-4030 or email at b.murphy14@comcast.net.