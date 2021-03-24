West Tisbury library hosts pop-up

1 of 2

On Saturdays in April, 12 to 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will hold a Pop-up Library in the library’s parking lot, weather permitting.

Books and other items will be available for browsing and check out with your library card. Children and Young Adult materials, along with adult books and DVDs, will be available for contactless browsing. According to a press release, librarians will be available onsite to help browsers choose their next reads.

Bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before.

Mask wearing and social distancing is mandatory. A handwashing sink and sanitizer will be provided.

For more information or to answer any questions, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.