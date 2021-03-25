Homebound vaccine program already exists on Island 

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new state hotline will be available Monday for homebound people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to call and get a shot. Turns out, a similar program already exists on the Island.

In an email to The Times, boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley wrote that the Island had been arranging vaccinations for homebound individuals prior to Baker’s announcement.

“Boards of health provided the hospital with contact information for known homebound individuals,” Valley wrote. “The hospital in turn reached out to those individuals to schedule vaccinations.”

She added that homebound individuals who have not been contacted should reach out to their respective town’s board of health for assistance.

According to Baker, more than 2 million Massachusetts residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 1.1 million fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the hospital administered 37 first doses and 278 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total the hospital has administered 6,547 first doses and 3,808 second doses. Hospital officials asked for patience Wednesday as vaccine supply remains low.