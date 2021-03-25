Nameless Trail added to Heritage Trail

The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard has added the Nameless Trail as site number 32, according to a press release from Heritage Trail executive director Elaine Weintraub.

The Nameless Trail was created by students at the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School and honors all those who were enslaved on the Vineyard and those enslaved people who escaped with the help of Vineyard residents.

A dedication for the Nameless Trail will happen on May 12 at 1 pm at the Charter School. Funding for the dedication was made possible by the Care for the Cape & Islands program.