25 new COVID cases; four linked to barbershop

Martha’s Vineyard is seeing an uptick in cases including four cases linked to King’s Barbershop in Vineyard Haven.

There were 25 new positive cases reported this week — as of last Friday, the Vineyard had reported 25 cases for all of March

In an email to The Times Friday, Martha’s Vineyard boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley wrote there have been 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, several of which are linked, including four cases connected to King’s — two staff and two family members of one staff member. Currently, the boards of health are not aware of any positive cases from King’s customers.

The boards of health have deployed contact tracers to reach out to most individuals who may have been exposed, but Valley asked for anyone who visited King’s between Thursday, March 18, and Saturday, March 20, to contact their local board of health office if they have not heard from a contact tracer.

“It’s also a good time to remind people that there is still community spread and they should remain vigilant to protect themselves and their families,” Valley wrote.

The uptick is being seen across the state. On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,274 new confirmed cases — more than double the single-day average of the previous week — with 28,078 estimated active cases. The state is seeing a 2.22 percent positivity average rate over the past seven days.