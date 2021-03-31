Blake Buddy Rossi

Cassandra Rossi of Jersey City, N.J., and Alexander Rossi of Jersey City, N.J., formerly of Edgartown, announce the birth of a son, Blake Buddy Rossi, on March 3, 2021, at St. Barnabas Medical Center. Blake weighed 6 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

Ruby Susan Bettencourt

Amanda Bettencourt and Greg Bettencourt of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Ruby Susan Bettencourt, on March 22, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ruby weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces.

Maverick John Castelli

Madalena Castelli and Christopher Castelli of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Maverick John Castelli, on March 23, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maverick weighed 5 pounds, 8.64 ounces, and he joins twin sister Valentina at home.

Valentina Rossi Castelli

Madalena Castelli and Christopher Castelli of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Valentina Rossi Castelli, on March 23, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Valentina weighed 5 pounds, 8.64 ounces, and she joins twin brother Maverick at home.

Huxley Ray Miske

Skylah Forend and Ron Miske of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Huxley Ray Miske, on March 24, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Huxley weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.