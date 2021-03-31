Chilmark: Senior discussion group

So-far-not-so-good trying to get vaccinated. I know even if it takes weeks to get an appointment, we are the lucky ones. My brother lives in Germany where they have another lockdown and barely 10 percent of the population has been vaccinated. I have noticed my friends who have been vaccinated actually sound different because their stress levels have dropped. Keeping my fingers crossed for everyone.

The Chilmark PTO Fundraiser outdid themselves online, raising more than any previous auction. Our neighbors, the dorper sheep have begun lambing, making it one of the most thrilling times of the year. I loved seeing the herd at Mermaid Farm this week gathered around their circular hay feeders. No one decided to lounge on the couch while the troughs were full. Finally snowdrops have bloomed, crocuses are peeking at us and the sun is shining. I look forward to the bloom of this year’s planted spring bulbs

I was sad to learn Holly Jones and Jesse Keller Jason have moved on from the Yard. Jesse had been at the Yard ever since I started going when I moved to Chilmark. I hope she will continue to be a dance mentor and creator in our community. She has touched the lives of our schoolchildren and anyone who’s ever gone to a performance at the Yard. I sincerely wish this Chilmark lady all the best on her new path. I believe her amazing co-collaborator in both administrative and creative ways at the Yard, Holly Jones, will be moving on and I hope she finds an enriching and connected community to share the breadth of her talents with. These ladies have done so much for so many in our community. Thanks ladies, will miss you both.

Congratulations to Alice Early whose debut novel, “The Moon Always Rising,” is a finalist for general fiction in the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) Benjamin Franklin Awards. She is so grateful to her indie publisher team at She Writes Press.

Keep up on the latest offerings from Pathways Arts at pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark library’s Bookbinding II began on Wednesday, March 31, from 4 to 5:30 pm with a Folded Pocket Accordion. Classes continue Wednesdays through April 14, sign up for one or more. Local poet Donald Nitchie leads A Favorite Poem Project where the only rule is neither you nor friends or family can have written the poem. Learn more on our library page. Saturday, April 3, is the last Music as Meditation with Eric Mulhurn at 11:30 am. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for Zoom links. On Monday, April 5, the Senior Discussion Group (over 65) led by Genevieve Abbot continues. Contact Genevieve at mvgengen@gmail.com to register. Make Craft Kits continue while supplies last from 11 am to 4 pm: April 1 theme is bunny; April 8 is caterpillar. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org.

Elliot Dacher of the Center for Human Flourishing offers a Sunday morning meditation group from 10 to 11 am weekly. Join Zoom meeting ID: 821 8692 7600. Passcode: 330023. For more info or questions, contact Elliot Dacher at esd@elliottdacher.org.

Sign up to cook your Easter dinner with Jan Buhrman on Friday, April 2, from 4 to 5 pm, at janbuhrman.com/virtual-cooking-classes.

The M.V. Film Festival At Home went by in a blink, and perhaps we will be able to enjoy an in-person experience this summer, otherwise it’s back to the drive-in.

Jesse Keller Jason offers online Community Dance Classes weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30 am, everyone welcome. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Learn more at westtisburylibrary.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

