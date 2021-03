What do you get when combining watermelon rinds, grape stems, citrus peels, eggshells, corn husks, lobster appendages, heads of lettuce, and stale bread? Nutrient-filled compost that enriches the Vineyard soil for a garden, farm, or the yard around your home. Join Eunice Youmans from IGI on Thursday, April 8, from 4 to 5 pm, to learn about the benefits of composting food waste. For Zoom access, contact the Vineyard Haven library: amcdonough@clamsnet.org.