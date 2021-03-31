Easter services around the Island

Community Baptist Church at Gay Head in Aquinnah, 1 Church St., Aquinnah

Easter Sunday: April 4, Sunrise Service with music, 6:20 am at the church.

Faith Community Church, 236 Meetinghouse Road, Edgartown

Easter Sunday service: April 4, in person, 10:30 am.

Federated Church, 45 S. Summer St., Edgartown

Maundy Thursday: April 1, features pre-recorded services available online at federatedchurchmv.org.

Easter Sunday: April 4, there will be two open-air, in-person services: Easter Sunrise Service with communion led by the Rev. Sharon Eckhardt on the Mayhew parsonage lawn at 6:30 am (bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather). Easter service with communion led by the Rev. Charlotte Wright and music minister Peter Boak, in-person or live streamed at 12 pm at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. (All COVID protocols will be followed and face coverings must be worn at in-person services.)

First Baptist Church, 43 Spring St., Vineyard Haven

Good Friday: April 2, in-person service with First Assembly of God, Beacon of Hope, and First Renewed Baptist churches, 7 pm, at First Baptist.

Easter Sunday: April 4, socially distant COVID-compliant Morning Worship Service, 11 am. (All COVID protocols will be followed and face coverings must be worn at in-person services.)

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, 1051 State Road, at the corner of Music Street and State Road, West Tisbury

Tenebrae service: Thursday, April 1, 7:30 pm, worship with communion.

Easter Sunday: April 4, sunrise Zoom service at 6 am, and another service with worship and communion at 10 am.

Good Shepherd Parish, St. Augustine’s, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven; St. Elizabeth’s Church, 86 Main St., Edgartown

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper: April 1, 7 pm at St. Augustine’s Church.

Good Friday: April 2, Liturgy of the Word and Veneration of the Cross, 3 pm at St. Augustine’s. Stations of the Cross at St. Augustine’s, 6 pm on Good Friday.

Easter Vigil Mass: Saturday, April 3, St. Augustine’s, 7 pm

Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at Sheriff’s Meadow Beach, Vineyard Haven, 6 am. Masses at St. Augustine’s, 8 am; Mass at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs at 9:30 am, Mass at St. Elizabeth’s in Edgartown at 11 am, and in Portuguese at St. Augustine’s at 11 am.

Grace Episcopal Church, 34 Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven

(Holy Week services will be streamed from the diocese.)

Easter Sunday: 8 am service in-person, outdoors with registration on the church’s app, or by calling 508-693-0332; 10 am online service; 2:30 pm joint worship service at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs with St. Andrew’s Church. (All COVID protocols will be followed and face coverings must be worn at both in-person services.)

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 34 N. Summer St., Edgartown

Maundy Thursday: April 1, (washing of the feet and the stripping of the altar); and Good Friday, April 2, (with the veneration of the Cross, remembering Christ’s torture and crucifixion) both services can be viewed on St. Andrew’s YouTube channel: bit.ly/39mwXBi.

Easter Sunday: April 4, recorded, online worship available anytime on the YouTube channel; in-person joint service at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs at 2:30 pm with Grace Church. (All COVID protocols will be followed and face coverings must be worn at in-person services.)

United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, 40 Trinity Park, Campground, Oak Bluffs

Good Friday: April 2, open and shared virtual space on Zoom for those who would like to silently pray and reflect on the passion and death of Jesus, 7 pm.

Easter Sunday: Joint Sunrise Service on Zoom with Chilmark Community Church, 7 am. Service also on Zoom at 10 am.

Vineyard Assembly of God, 1048 State Road, Vineyard Haven

Easter Sunday: Worship services at 9 am and 11 am, with an outdoor Easter Egg Hunt (weather permitting) for children up to age 12. (All COVID protocols will be followed and face coverings must be worn at in-person services.)