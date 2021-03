1 of 2

Welcome the spring season or celebrate Easter with a take-home kit for naturally dyed eggs. The Trustees’ Farm Institute has bags available that contain a dozen eggs from their farm and three dyes made from turmeric, beets, and red cabbage. The natural dyes can be mixed to create new colors. This fun kit can be picked up on Saturday, April 2, or Sunday, April 3, from 9 am to 12 pm. To purchase, visit thetrustees.org/event/62741, or email lbrown@thetrustees.org.