Children who kindly help with cleaning up the Island will receive a seasonal goodie bag from the Oak Bluffs library. While your family is enjoying a spring walk around the neighborhood, on the beach, or on the trails, pick up any litter that you see and put it in a trash bag. Then bring the filled bag to the library on Saturday, April 3, between 10 am and 1 pm, and receive special gifts for your cleanup effort. For more information, email cclark@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.