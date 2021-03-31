Tisbury: Library community room

Heard on Main Street: This happened yesterday and is important information. A friend had his second dose of the COVID vaccine in New Zealand after which he began to have blurred vision on the way home. When he got home, he called the vaccination center for advice and to ask if he should see a doctor. He was told NOT to go to a doctor or hospital, but just return immediately and pick up his glasses.

April Fools!

After those lovely sunny days, I would not have minded if the showers had waited until April. Until last weekend it never occurred to me that I might have had a use for a somewhat waterproof mask.

The Vineyard Haven library is again offering Backyard Book Browsing from 10 am to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays, if the weather permits. Entry is by the path behind the library. It is pleasant to enter the garden to choose and check out your selections. There are minimal rules: stay socially distant, wear a mask, cleanse your hands, and limit handling a book you won’t check out. They warn that your time may be limited to 15 minutes a person.

I really enjoyed this before the cold weather. And I was delighted with the books suggested by those in charge. I think browsing for books at the library is what I miss the most with the closures. Part of the problem is that, of course, now I have more time to read. It is such a fun way to avoid doing what I am supposed to be doing.

Over the years our Vineyard Haven library has hosted more and more special programs for children and adults. I understand that the number of people using our library has quadrupled over the last 15 years. And that doesn’t count the summer visitors who access the internet on their computers in their cars with the help of the library system. The meeting room downstairs cannot hold everyone who wants to come. They were turning people away because of space.

The new program room planned for the library will seat 100 adults, and provide reading and computer space as well between events. I was hesitant to support the fundraising for a new community room at the library because I’d hate to lose that green space. But I now understand that while some bushes will be moved, there will still be a green space as well. You can see more on the library webpage vhlibrary.org. You can also see how you can help create this new space.

I met an old friend at the YMCA pool the other day. We’ve seen each other a few times and waved. Then he was close enough to say hello. We spoke of how much we liked time in the pool. He said he was marking 70 happy years of using the Y, though he noted that this is an especially nice one.

I had to admit I didn’t enjoy my early years in a YMCA pool. When I was 6 or 7, I was with a large group of kids just messing around in the pool. Some were swimming and some just hanging out, talking amongst ourselves. There were no lanes or markers, just a large pool full of first or second graders.

I had a new bathing suit, my first two-piece. I think it had red-and-white stripes. Anyway, I was in fairly deep water, moving my arms and legs to stay afloat, as I chatted with friends, and my back was towards the side of the pool. Then a boy jumped in behind me. His foot caught the back of my suit and ripped it nearly apart.

Don’t laugh. I was a girl! I screamed bloody murder, as my mother would say. Then, before I agreed to get out of the water, I insisted every single person, especially boys, had to leave the room. They had to clear the place before I was willing to get out. Then I did, wrapped in a big towel, alone in this huge area with the only female lifeguard they had at the time. I wasn’t really keen on ever going to the Y again for a long while afterwards. I do know I did not wear a two-piece suit for many years.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Tom Zinno tomorrow. Wish the very best to Janet Holladay on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes it is important to stop arguing with someone, and let him be wrong.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.