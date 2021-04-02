That shaking feeling was not an earthquake

That jolt you felt around 10:45 am Friday was not an earthquake, according to a geophysicist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

“Our best guess is there was some type of sonic boom,” Robert Sanders, a geophysicist with the USGS, told The Times. The agency has received more than 100 reports of “shaking” from Newport, Rhode Island, to Boston. “We show no seismic event in our data,” Sanders said. “That signals a sonic boom.”

All across social media individuals reported feeling a quick shake of houses followed by a smaller one. “I personally didn’t feel it,” said a woman calling from Martha’s Vineyard Bank in West Tisbury, “But people said they felt our building shake.”

