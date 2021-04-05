Court denies tribe’s latest appeal

A federal appeals court has rejected a request for an en banc review of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) versus the town and state.

In a brief decision posted Monday, the judges stated, “The petition for rehearing having been denied by the panel of judges who decided the case, and the petition for rehearing en banc having been submitted to the active judges of this court and a majority of the judges not having voted that the case be heard en banc, it is ordered that the petition for rehearing and the petition for rehearing en banc be denied,” the decision states.

Last month the tribe’s attorneys filed the petition seeking the full court’s review stating that the decision by the First Circuit Court of Appeals essentially provided a “roadmap to impede” the tribe’s casino plans in Aquinnah. The tribe hopes to build a Class II casino under federal law, which is an electronic bingo facility.

The town essentially won their appeal on a technicality. Tribe attorneys failed to appeal the full ruling by a lower court allowing attorneys for the town and state to file for and win a final judgment that allowed for a casino to be built on tribal lands, but not without going through the permitting process.

The tribe’s attorneys had argued that the appeals court decision is at odds with other decisions made by the court with regard to the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1985. The tribe has argued that their project only requires federal review under the National Indian Gaming Commission.

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal council, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jim Newman, chair of the Aquinnah select board, could not be reached.