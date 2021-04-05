Keep bike path as it is

To the Editor:

I have written three letters highlighting the fact that there is already a paved, well-lit, and safe bike path. No need to spend all they will need to spend to detour along Beach Road, which would result in devaluing property values, privacy, and interfering with vital, established wetlands. These wetlands are the homes to deer, rabbits and other rodents, frogs and other reptiles, insects, butterflies and other pollinators, and countless species of birds to include turkeys. And the wetlands support a variety of flora and fauna supporting countless animals, birds, rodents, and insects. With the savings of hard-earned taxpayer money, I can think of several community resources that could benefit from the saved cash. Please donate those funds to some of our Island’s needy families.

Sandra J. Mott

Oak Bluffs