West Tisbury firefighters snuff out deck fire

Just before 4 pm Sunday, West Tisbury firefighters responded to a deck fire at 232 Longview Road.

“It started right in the center of the deck,” West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella III said. The fire scorched the outside of a garage apartment on one side of the decd and a home on the other side of it and scorched or burned decking, fencing, and a shed.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in roughly “20 seconds,” Estrella said. He commended their work.

As for the property owners, he said, “They were very lucky.”

Estrella described the fire as a mystery thus far, with electricity and propane — typical culprits — ruled out.