Auction to benefit Friends of Family Planning

The Friends of Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard is hosting an online auction to raise funds in support of Island reproductive and sexual healthcare, according to a press release. The online auction runs from April 10 to 17 at events.handbid.com/auctions/friends-of-family-planning.



Funds raised stay on-Island, and support many projects including sexual health education for youth and adults, birth control, abortion care, vasectomy reimbursements, free menstrual products at the clinic and Island Food Pantry, support of LGBTQ people, and maintaining the clinic building and grounds, the release states.

Blossom Schmitt, founder and CEO of Florawear, donated to the auction, according to the release. “Family planning has empowered me with valuable information about reproductive and sexual health for over 15 years,” Schmitt said in the release. “They have been an amazing support system for myself and many of my friends. I have felt and seen the difference this organization makes in our community. They have never let me down, and I truly believe in their cause.”



For more information, contact Friends of Family Planning at fofpmv@gmail.com.